Kerala [India], January 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the BJP-led Central government for allegedly "attempting to financially strangle Kerala," and announced a "Satyagraha protest" on January 12th.

The Chief Minister denounced the Centre, citing alleged implementation of cutbacks, thereby causing financial issues in the state.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight IX1240 From Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah Makes Priority Landing in Thiruvananthapuram After Infant Develops Breathing Issue Mid-Air.

'The Central Government is continuously attempting to financially strangle Kerala. Since 2017, the Centre has been implementing cutbacks by including amounts from the Public Account while fixing reductions in the State's permissible borrowing limit," he accused.

He further stated that the state government will be protesting against what he called the "Central government's economic blockage against Kerala." The CM requested the support of others for the protest.

Also Read | 'Will Have Tea Together After BMC Election 2026 Results': CM Devendra Fadnavis on Equations With MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

"In protest against the Central Government's economic blockade against Kerala, a satyagraha protest will be organised on January 12 at the Martyrs' Column in Thiruvananthapuram, with the participation of Ministers, MLAs and MPs. The support of everyone is requested for this protest," the CM announced.

In a further veiled attack at the BJP, Vijayan claimed that the achievements of the state, despite the Centre's restrictions, are bothering "some," adding that "they" cannot conceal the state's progress by "fabricating fake Kerala stories."

"Despite the economic restrictions imposed by the Central Government, the achievements being attained by Kerala may be causing discomfort to some. The achievements Kerala has secured are a strong reply to those who attack the government using bundles of lies. The purveyors of falsehood believe that they can conceal this progress from the people through smokescreens. They are deliberately fabricating and spreading fake Kerala stories," he stated.

Vijayan also addressed the issue of misinformation spreading about the implementation of recommendations in the Justice JB Koshy Commission report.

Highlighting the role of the commission, the Chief Minister informed of a meeting held to discuss the progress in implementing the recommendations of the Commission.

"The Justice JB Koshy Commission was appointed to study issues relating to the educational and economic backwardness and the welfare of Christian minorities in the state. Misleading news is being circulated regarding the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Commission's report. A meeting was held the other day to discuss the progress in implementing these recommendations," he stated.

"The State Government considered 284 recommendations and 45 sub-recommendations submitted by the Commission. Seventeen departments have fully implemented the recommendations, and action has been completed on 220 recommendations and sub-recommendations," the CM added.

Further on the status of the remaining recommendations, he stated that their implementation will be done only after making changes to the Central and State laws/rules currently in force, obtaining court orders, or securing consent from other departments.

"The concerned departments are taking steps to place seven recommendations before the Cabinet for consideration. Swift action has been completed on matters that could be considered within the framework of existing laws. The remaining recommendations can be implemented only after making changes to the Central and State laws/rules currently in force, obtaining court orders, or securing consent from other departments," he stated.

He added that the government has taken all possible steps to expedite the process, adding that there is "no cause for concern in this matter."

"For matters that require consultation with other departments, instructions have been issued to take prompt decisions and proceed with the implementation of the Commission's report. The Government has taken all possible steps in this regard; to expedite the remaining actions, a meeting of Secretaries will be convened at the level of the Chief Secretary to take further steps. It is assured that there is no cause for concern for anyone in this matter," Vijayan assured.

Additionally, the Chief Minister condemned BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleging that "neither he nor the BJP wishes to strengthen secularism."

Vijayan asserted that the stances of CPI (M) and BJP are very different in terms of secular ideals, adding that "communism can only be confronted with secularism."

"What the BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar says and what the LDF say are not the same voice. What we say is clearly intended to strengthen secularism in Kerala. We know that neither the BJP nor Rajeev Chandrasekhar has any interest, at any stage, in strengthening secularism. It is only through secularism that communalism in general can be confronted," he stated.

The CM further condemned the communist ideology, stating that "secularism and peace prevail."

"The approach adopted by any communal force is to view people of other religions as enemies. Communal forces make efforts to foster hatred towards other faiths. We must be able to expose all of that in the proper manner and proceed with firm positions. It is extremely important that secularism and peace prevail in society," he added.

Vijayan, in another veiled attack at the opposition, stated that "some people are trying to gain political advantage through communism." He also condemned former CM A.K. Antony's remarks against the minorities in the state.

There are some who try to gain political advantage by using communalism, both in Kerala and in the country. They change their stances from time to time. We are not among them," he said.

"People will remember what AK Antony said in the past. Words that generated hatred were uttered by AK Antony when by stated that minorities in Kerala are organised. The then Chief Minister A. K. Antony had said that minorities were using their organised strength to extract more benefits from the government," the CM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)