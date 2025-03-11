New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee (AAC) an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, imposing an immediate ban for the next five years accusing the organization of engaging in activities that threaten the country's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

As per an official notification, the AAC, led by Umar Farooq, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry stated that the group has been mobilizing funds to support secessionist, separatist, and terrorist operations in the region. Additionally, it accused the AAC of showing blatant disregard for India's constitutional authority by promoting unrest, encouraging armed insurgency, and spreading hatred against the government.

The notification cited multiple cases registered against AAC leaders, including Umar Farooq and other members, for their alleged involvement in anti-national speeches, incitement of violence, and stone-pelting incidents.

It referenced a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and 11 others for conspiracy against the state. Several police cases dating back to 2008 were also listed, accusing AAC members of delivering inflammatory speeches, calling for election boycotts, and instigating public disorder.

The government warned that failure to curb AAC's activities could lead to continued anti-national actions, including spreading separatist propaganda, inciting violence, and supporting militancy. The notification emphasized that the group's activities are detrimental to national security and public order.

Exercising its powers under Section 3(1) of the UAPA, 1967, the government officially declared AAC an unlawful organization. The ban will remain in effect for five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette unless overturned by legal intervention.

This move follows a series of actions taken against organizations accused of promoting separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The government continues to enforce strict measures under UAPA to curb activities perceived as threats to national security. (ANI)

