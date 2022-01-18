New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday busted the claims made in a video on the social media platforms raising questions over the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine being administered in 15-18 years age group and said that the vaccines administered to the children are recommended by experts.

Sharing a video in which a group of people claimed that the children are dying after taking COVID-19 vaccine, PIB Fact Check, a handle for countering misinformation on the Government policies/schemes on Twitter said, "Several #fake claims are being made in a video related to the efficacy of #Covid19 vaccines in children. #PIBFactCheck All vaccines administered in the country are safe Vaccines administered in children have been recommended by experts."

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has not yet taken any decision on COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age bracket of 12-14 years, official sources told ANI.

As India has inoculated over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine in the age group of 15-18 years, it is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for this age group will be completed by the end of this month.

However, there is no official statement on when the vaccination for children who fall between the age group of 12-14 years is going to be started in the country.

According to the experts, adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years are actively participating in the inoculation process.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all the teenagers, between the age group of 15 to 18 years, who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Notably, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, said that looking at the current pace of the vaccination, India may begin inoculating children in the age group of 12-14 years in March.

About 46 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have received their first dose in less than two weeks after vaccines were rolled out for them. (ANI)

