New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Central government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of two Odisha-based NGOs for violating various provisions linked to the law, sources said on Thursday.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the nodal ministry that has the authority to regulate FCRA licence, took the decision as 'People's Organisation for Empowerment of Tribals' (POET) and 'Heavenly Grace Ministries' "failed the basic criteria needed to regularise their FCRA licences", an official said.

Also Read | @narendramodi WATCH: PM @narendramodi Given Traditional Welcome by Different Groups in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"There was evidence against both the NGOs of violating several FCRA norms," said the official, requesting anonymity.

"Based on the evidence received against both the NGOs, the MHA had suspended their registration in August last year, and finally cancelled their licence after a proper investigation," he said.

Also Read | Twitter Must Remain Politically Neutral, Says Elon Musk.

POET is involved in the welfare works of tribals in Odisha's Malkangiri and Koraput districts while 'Heavenly Grace Ministries', a Christian evangelical organisation established in 2001, works in the domain of employment, housing, education and child and youth development. It runs its main office from Odisha's Kolnara.

Union minister Nityanand Rai recently informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the government had cancelled the FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of the law in the last five years.

Rai also said that there is no provision in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 for blacklisting of NGOs but if any NGO is found violating the provisions of the law and rules, appropriate action is taken.

"During the last five years, 2017 to 2021, FCRA registration certificates of 1,898 NGOs or associations registered under the 'social' category have been cancelled. These cancellations were done due to violation of provisions of FCRA, 2010," Rai had said in the written reply to a question. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)