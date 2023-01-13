New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Education on Friday said that it has constituted a Joint Review Mission (JRM) for West Bengal to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme.

"'Joint Review Mission' comprises members drawn from nutrition experts, and officials from state and the central government," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The JRM will visit West Bengal and review a few major areas, including implementation of the scheme at state, district and school levels for a specified period of time on defined parameters.

The JRM will also review the fund flow from the State to Schools/implementing agencies, coverage of the Scheme and the availability of management structure at state, district, and block levels. It will also review the delivery mechanism of food grains to schools.

The JRM will also hold meetings with the District Level Committee under the chairmanship of the Member of Parliament.

Education Ministry further said that the JRM would also review the quality and quantity of the meal served to children in schools, and suggest nutritionally balanced region-specific recipes.

Sources told ANI that the Centre decided to constitute JRM for West Bengal to review the implementation of the PM POSHAN Scheme after BJP leaders lodged complaints alleging irregularities in the implementation of the scheme across the state.

PM POSHAN Scheme earlier known as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme covers all school children studying in Classes Bal Vatika and I-VIII of government and government-aided schools.

The scheme covers about 12 crore children in the age group of 5-11 years, comprising 22.6 lakh children from Bal Vatika, 7.2 crore children from primary, and 4.6 crore children from upper primary, studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country. (ANI)

