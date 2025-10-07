By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): In a major security move ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Centre has deployed 500 advanced pre-poll companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the state, official sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The initial deployment comes as part of a phased plan to ensure smooth conduct of the elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11.

According to sources, the total number of CAPF companies positioned in Bihar during the entire poll exercise is likely to be between 1,200 and 1,800.

The Bihar government has reportedly sought the deployment of 1,800 CAPF companies to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful voting across the state's 243 constituencies. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to finalise the total strength that will be sanctioned for election duty.

The deployment of central forces is aimed at supplementing local police and maintaining strict vigilance in sensitive and vulnerable areas identified by the Election Commission. The CAPF units will be tasked with area domination, flag marches, and confidence-building measures among voters in the run-up to the polls.

The final decision on the scale of deployment is expected soon, once the MHA completes its assessment in coordination with the Election Commission and the Bihar administration.

Of the total deployment of over 500 advanced companies of the CAPFs, which comprises over 5,000 121 companies are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and around 400 from the Border Security Force (BSF), along with contingents from other forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The MHA will probably decide on the final deployment of total CAPF companies by Wednesday (tomorrow), another source said, adding, "The CAPF companies are being picked from different battalions of these forces from across India as per availability."

The process has expedited soon after the Election Commission of India on Monday declared that the Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes as well as results will be done on November 14.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly, whose term ends on November 22, currently comprises 131 seats held by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--including the BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two Independents--while the Mahagathbandhan bloc has 111 seats, consisting of the RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2). (ANI)

