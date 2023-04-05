New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): With a majority of defence forces' tenders to buy weapon systems under emergency acquisition powers yet to be concluded, the Defence Ministry has extended the window by another six months to acquire equipment under the fast track procedures.

The emergency procurement powers were given to the defence forces in August last year for six months to buy more equipment for strengthening their preparedness along the China border.

"A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry has extended the emergency acquisition powers to the three defence forces by six months in which they can conclude the projects for which tenders have already been issued," sources in defence forces told ANI.

The forces have around 300 proposals for weapon systems, spares and other equipment of which a majority are yet to be concluded, they said.

Under the emergency powers, the government had made it mandatory that forces could buy equipment under 'Make in India' only with a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content, defence officials said.

This time, the forces also have to get concurrence from the Integrated Financial Advisors, unlike the earlier cases.

The powers, which were first granted to defence forces post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 during heightened tensions with Pakistan, have been helpful in tackling the military standoff with China going on since May 2020.

The emergency powers allow forces to acquire any new or in-service equipment on a fast-track basis to improve preparedness for conflict situations.

The defence forces have strengthened their preparedness through these acquisitions as the Indian Air Force and the Army received 'Heron' unmanned aerial vehicles which have now been deployed for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast for keeping an eye on Chinese activities. (ANI)

