New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The National Immunogenicity and Biologics Evaluation Centre (NIBEC) for assessing clinical immunogenicity of viral vaccines, especially the ones in the pipeline for COVID-19, has been inaugurated, a statement said on Saturday.

The facility, established jointly by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Bharati Vidyapeeth University (BVU), Pune, was inaugurated virtually by Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, in an e-inauguration ceremony presided by Vishwajeet Kadam, Minister of State in the Maharashtra government.

The facility has been established through BVU's constituent unit Interactive Research School for Health Affairs (IRSHA) and BIRAC, a PSU under the DBT.

"Vaccine development requires extensive evaluation in humans to establish safety, immunogenicity and clinical efficacy. Centralised viral and bacterial clinical immunogenicity labs meeting the stringent standards were therefore identified as a critical need for the vaccine industry," the statement said.

With a dedicated area of about 10,000 square feet, the NIBEC was established in a record time of just a year, it added.

"It has state of the art one BSL (biosafety level) -3+, 4 BSL-2 and 10 BSL-1 laboratories.

"Key immunogenicity evaluation tests like Plaque Reduction Neutralisation Test (PRNT), microneutralisation assay, IgM and IgG ELISA have been developed, standardised and validated for dengue, chikungunya and SARS-CoV-2 viruses," the statement said.

The laboratory has already started associating closely with leading Indian vaccine manufacturing companies and national and international institutes engaged in vaccine developments, it said.

Swarup said she has very high expectations from the NIBEC with regards to clinical-immunogenicity testing of vaccine candidates, especially with the COVID-19 vaccine in the pipeline.

She further elaborated that domestic capabilities maintaining international standards in this space will accelerate and fast-track the development of indigenous vaccines in India.

