Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) The country's first centre for excellence in research on Drone Technology and Artificial Intelligence was on Tuesday inaugurated by Union minister V K Singh at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Highlighting that drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V K Singh said unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can be significant creators of employment and economic growth due to their reach, versatility, and ease of use, especially in remote and inaccessible areas of the country.

The Union minister also launched three other initiatives at the premier institute, a release issued by IIT-G said.

''Our focus is to develop India's capabilities as an important and integral value multiplier to the global drone ecosystem.

“These initiatives will address various aspects of the development and implementation of drone technology such as technologic al advancements, training, legal aspects, administrative management, logistics, and adoption for the benefit of the entire region and the country,” Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Central government has come up with the New Drone Rules in August 2021 and has followed it up with a Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) Scheme for manufacturers.

''It is encouraging to see the IITs take some timely initiatives in this direction and I pay my regards to those who are driving the growth of drones in the country,” he said.

Besides the centre, the minister launched a skill development centre for Drone/UAV operation and maintenance, a nodal centre for overall administrative Drone Data management for the region and the 'AxomDroneports' which will be used to support cargo drones to deliver urgent medical and emergency supplies to remote areas of the North East, the release said.

The minister also interacted with representatives of drone companies and start-ups before the launch programme which was jointly organised by IITG and FICCI.

IITG Director T G Sitharam said that by utilising the salient features that drone assisted technology offers, remote and difficult terrains in the entire northeast region can be brought within reach during any emergency.

The institute will share its research expertise, impart skill development, set-up a Drone-port and provide all administrative support and fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise the potential of India to be a global drone hub by 2030, he added.

Noting that the region was on a progressive track, FICCI Assam State Council chairperson Dipankar Barua welcomed the use of Drone Technology for the overall development, particularly in areas like border security, agriculture, health, tourism, mining and Infrastructure.

