New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Centre has got 1.13 lakh public grievances against its various departments and the average grievance disposal time in the central ministries during the ongoing year is 19 days, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for October, 2023, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

Also Read | Chikkamagaluru Elephant Attack: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 15 Lakh Compensation for Family of Victim.

"The central secretariat recorded lowest-ever pendency in grievances and appeals in October 2023. The progress for October, 2023 indicates 1,23,491 (including carried forward ones) grievances redressed by central ministries/ departments," it said.

The average grievance disposal time in the central ministries/departments in the year 2023, from January to October is 19 days, the statement said.

Also Read | V Chandrasekhar, Gujarat-Cadre IPS Officer, Appointed As CBI Joint Director.

In October, 2023, 1,13,323 public grievance (PG) cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal and there exists a pendency of 57,211 cases, as of October 31, 2023, it said.

The CPGRAMS portal allows filing of grievances against government departments.

The pendency in the central secretariat has decreased from 66,835 PG cases at the end of September, 2023 to 57,211 PG cases at the end of October, 2023, the statement said.

In October, 23,561 appeals were received and 27,696 appeals (including carried forward ones) were disposed.

The central secretariat has a pendency of 20,123 PG appeals at the end of October, 2023, it added.

The pendency of appeals in the central secretariat has decreased from 24,258 appeals at the end of September, 2023 to 20,123 appeals at the end of October, 2023, the statement said.

According to Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI), the Department of Justice and Department of Food and Public Distribution are the top performers within the "Group A" for October, 2023.

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Department of Legal Affairs are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the "Group B for October, 2023, it added.

Central government ministries/departments are classified into Group A and B on the basis of number of grievances received by them.

In October, 2023, the BSNL feedback call centre collected 1,00,815 feedbacks, which is the highest number of feedbacks collected since its inception in July, 2022.

Out of the total feedbacks collected, 38 per cent citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)