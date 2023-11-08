New Delhi, November 8: The Centre on Tuesday appointed V Chandrasekhar to the post of Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for Induction of V Chandrasekhar. IPS (GJ:2000) to the post of Joint Director, CBI for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order read. Gujarat-Cadre IPS Officer V Chandrasekhar Appointed CBI Joint Director.

A 2000-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Chandrasekhar had also served in the central probe agency as the superintendent of police and deputy inspector general.

