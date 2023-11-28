New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) IPS officers Gangandeep Singla, C Kalaichelvan, and Gaurav Abhijit Dilip were on Tuesday appointed as the Superintendents of Police in the CBI.

Singla is a 2010 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre and Kalaichelvan belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre (2012 batch). Dilip is a 2014 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

They have been appointed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

