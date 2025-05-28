New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Centre has notified rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations Act, enabling greater jointness and command efficiency in the armed forces.

The gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Defence is dated May 27.

This significant step aims to bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the armed forces, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the notification of these rules, the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, is now "fully operational". This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings, it said.

"The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the armed forces," it said.

The newly notified subordinate Rules, framed under Section 11 of the Act, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation.

"These Rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy," the statement said.

The bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament during its Monsoon Session in 2023.

"It received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023, and the Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the gazette notification dated May 8, 2024. Subsequently, the ISOs were notified through gazette notification No. SRO 72 dated December 27, 2024," the statement added.

The May 27 notification says, "When the Commander-in-Chief, the Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer is absent, on leave or otherwise, the officer to officiate as the Commander-in-Chief, Officer-in-Command or the Commanding Officer shall be notified in the Inter-services Organisation, Establishment or Unit Orders, as the case may be and in case of emergency where such Orders have not been notified, by such officer as deputed to officiate by the next higher formation, until the appointment is notified."

