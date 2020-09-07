Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central agencies and she will be protected by about 10 armed commandos round the clock, Union Home ministry officials said in New Delhi.

The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh said, "The Centre's move to provide security to people who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra is surprising and also sad.

"This state belongs to all people, including the BJP. Kangana Ranaut comments should be condemned by all."

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks on Mumbai and its police.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir?" Ranaut had tweeted, inviting criticism from various quarters.

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged "drug mafia in Bollywood", the award-winning actor had said.

