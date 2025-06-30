New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Centre on Monday stressed the need to scale up the Atal Bhujal Yojana - popularly known as Atal Jal - across India, citing its success in improving community-based groundwater management and raising awareness about water conservation, especially in the face of mounting climate challenges.

Chairing the eighth meeting of the National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) of Atal Jal here, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Department Secretary Debashree Mukherjee called this scheme a "unique and pioneering initiative" that has empowered local communities to take ownership of groundwater use.

Mukherjee emphasized the urgency of mainstreaming Atal Jal nationally, pointing to the worsening impact of climate change on the water cycle.

She advocated for mandatory water budgeting in all gram panchayats and urged the participating states to develop long-term operation and maintenance plans for infrastructure set up under the scheme.

Mukherjee also encouraged the states to replicate successful pilot projects and use the knowledge and skills developed during implementation to enhance other water conservation initiatives.

"Communities must become central actors in managing groundwater," she said.

Highlighting the scheme's progress, Additional Secretary and National Project Coordinator Subodh Yadav noted that Atal Jal is now in its sixth year.

He presented a pilot case from Ismailpur Gram Panchayat in Haryana's Yamunanagar district where high-frequency groundwater data was used to inform planning.

A third-party impact assessment by the Quality Council of India found that the scheme has led to increased community participation, especially among women, improved local knowledge and a shift towards more water-efficient crops and farming practices, resulting in broader socio-economic benefits.

Representatives from the World Bank, which supports this scheme, acknowledged the positive outcomes and identified areas needing further improvement.

The participating states showcased local impacts during presentations, providing models for cross-learning and expansion.

The committee urged the states to replicate the success of Atal Jal more broadly to build sustainable and inclusive groundwater management systems across the country.

