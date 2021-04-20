New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour and Employment has rejuvenated 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a statement, the control rooms, that were set up in April last year, will also mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country.

"Lakhs of workers used this facility last year and got their grievances resolved," the statement claimed.

Aggrieved workers will be able to access these control rooms through email, mobile and Whatsapp.

The functioning of these control rooms, managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions, is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (C) at headquarters on a daily basis, the statement added.

It further said that all the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones.

"Though pandemic challenges are huge because workers are affected in various ways but with a team of dedicated officers, they will try to mitigate problems of workers as much as possible," Chief Labour Commissioner (C) DPS Negi was quoted in the statement. (ANI)

