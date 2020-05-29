India News | Centre Removes Restrictions on Exports of Paracetamol APIs

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday removed restrictions on the export of paracetamol APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) making it export free.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 (No 22 of 1992), as amended, the Central government hereby makes following amendments in Chapter 29 of the Schedule 2 of the ITCHS Export Policy amending the Notification no 50/2015-20 dated 03.03.2020 related to export Policy of Paracetamol API," said an official statement.

"The notification is further amended to remove the restriction on the export of paracetamol APIs, making it export 'free' with immediate effect," added the statement.

On March 6, Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the government has imposed short term restrictions on some active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with regards to coronavirus preparedness.

In April, India had temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

