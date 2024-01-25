New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues relating to damage and losses due to incessant rains and landslides in Himachal.

The Union Minister assured to release the funds amounting to Rs 152 crore for the repair and upgradation of national highways and state roads immediately, stated the PWD Minister.

Also Read | Flag Code of India: Rules for Storing and Disposing of Tiranga, National Flag With Full Dignity and Respect After Republic Day Explained.

"He said that after the devastation caused due to natural calamity during last monsoon, the Union Minister himself visited Kullu and Manali to assess the damages to the NH," as per a press release.

During this visit, the Union Minister announced the funds for the restoration of state-linked roads emanating from the NHs to a distance of one kilometre from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Know the Importance of the Indian Constitution and the Day When It Came Into Effect in 1950.

"He said that it was then, the state has requested funds amounting to Rs 152 crore from NHAI. Additional estimates of Rs 23.08 crore were submitted for the funds required for restoration and construction of four major state roads and highways," as per the release.

He said that these include repair and maintenance of connecting NH-003 and NH-305, in radius of one km under Thalout division, improvement and strengthening of Chail-Gohar-Pandoh road as alternate road for movement of traffic from Pandoh to Chailchowk during closer of NH from Mandi to Pandoh, repair and maintenance of four lanings and Pandoh bye pass to Takoli Kullu section of NH and that of Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajoura road which is the main alternative road to Kullu from Mandi required immediate attention.

These roads maintain the supply chain of all commodities and the movement of commuters to this area in case of emergency.

"Vikramaditya Singh said that a DPR of Rs 108.33 crore for upgradation of Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nankhari-Khamadi road was also submitted to the central government for approval, which has been granted nod. This road connects Kotgarh, Kumarsain, Nankhari and Rampur tehsil," the release stated.

The Union Minister has assured and said that the estimates and DPR which has been submitted would be sanctioned soon. He also assured to release Rs 152 crore for repair and upgradation of NH connecting roads immediately. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)