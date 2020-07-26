New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that leadership is recognised in times of crisis but the BJP government at the centre has made its intention clear by attempting to topple the governments elected by the people when the country is facing pandemic.

Taking part in the online campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy, Priyanka tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) "Leadership is recognized in times of crisis. In coronavirus' national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP government at the centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer. #SpeakUpForDemocracy"

Meanwhile, Priyanka's brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the citizens of this country will protect the democracy and the Constitution by resisting BJP's conspiracy of fraud.

Taking part in #SpeakUpForIndia online campaign, Gandhi wrote (Roughly translated from Hindi), "The democracy of India will run with the voice of the people on the basis of the Constitution. The people of this country will protect democracy and the Constitution by opposing and resisting BJP's conspiracy of fraud #SpeakUpForDemocracy."

Earlier today, Gandhi appealed citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from Hindi).The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up Constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan".

"Today, When the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, the BJP is ripping up the Constitution and demolishing our democracy. In 2018, people of Rajasthan elected the Congress government. Today, BJP is conspiring to topple democratically elected Congress government after doing the same in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now trying to "murder democracy" in Rajasthan," it said.

"We demand BJP to stop toppling democratically elected governments. We demand to immediately convene an assembly session within our constitutional rights. Join #SpeakUpForDemocracy to raise your voice and protect democracy," it added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down its government in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

