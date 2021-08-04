Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that the Central government has used the Pegasus project to topple the previous JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka and Congress government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Opposition for not letting the Parliament function, Nana in a press meeting said, "The PM himself is insulting the Indian democracy. He never speaks on any issue raised by the Opposition."

"PM Modi should clear the allegations related to Pegasus. Around 300 people were under that project in India; several politicians and journalists were under surveillance. He should take the lead to clear the air about this whole issue," he added.

Alleging that the Centre used the spyware to topple Congress governments, Nana said, "Constitution has given us the right to privacy, but Centre used Pegasus to topple Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka Governments. If the PM is aware of this sin, he should come up in front and tell the truth."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had criticised the Opposition for holding up the session of the Parliament. He said that the Opposition is 'insulting the Parliament'.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalist, politicians, and other eminent personalities. (ANI)

