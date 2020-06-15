India News | Centre Will Take All Necessary Steps to Check COVID-19 Spread in Delhi: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the central government will take all necessary steps to check the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation, the minister said, We all have to stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the pandemic."

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901.

The Union Home Minister directed the Centre, Delhi government and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi to ensure proper implementation of the decisions including house-to-house survey and coronavirus testing to the lowest level.

"The main aim of this meeting is to win the fight against coronavirus with mutual coordination. We have to turn the country and the national capital corona free, healthy and prosperous at the earliest under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be possible with the cooperation and coordination of all concerned," Shah said.

Also Read | Delhi Businessman Plots Own Murder So Family Can Get Insurance Money.

The Home Minister asked the Delhi government, all three mayors and the Municipal Corporations of Delhi to work together and implement the decisions taken in this morning's meeting, according to an official release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure all guidelines are enforced strictly.

Several important decisions were taken to check coronavirus spread in Delhi at a meeting chaired by Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers on Sunday.

"These include the immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for contact mapping in containment zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days," read the release.

"The meeting also decided to ensure the availability of 60 per cent of their COVID beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment, constituting a committee under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog, to oversee these guidelines for private hospitals and setting up of a COVID-19 helpline under AIIMS Delhi for telephonic guidance," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)