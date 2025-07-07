Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Monday accused the Centre of withholding funds for several schemes, depriving people of the benefits of the initiatives.

He claimed that the BJP was spreading lies that the Jharkhand government was not providing the benefits of the schemes to the people.

"The central government has withheld funds for several schemes and is not providing its share. Due to this, people are not able to get benefits of various schemes such as old-age pension. I urge the Centre to release the funds," Kishore told reporters after a 'Janta Darbar' at the Congress headquarters in Ranchi.

As many as 49 cases were brought before the finance minister at the 'Janta Darbar', with most being related to electricity, road construction, land dispute, pond renovation and social welfare schemes.

"The government will not tolerate negligence in work, and officials must complete public tasks on time. The practice of making people unnecessarily run around offices and officials must stop," he added.

