Indore, Feb 21 (PTI) Wheat growers in Madhya Pradesh will be the worst hit by the Centre's new farm laws as it would force them to sell their produce to private players at throwaway prices instead of MSP, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Sunday.

He said MP was the highest wheat producer in the country but it had started to fall behind Punjab.

"Wheat growers in MP will be the biggest losers due to the new laws, which encourage sale of wheat to private parties at throwaway prices. Farmers will not be able to reap benefits of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism," Nath told party workers in a meeting.

He also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of diverting people's attention from real issues, and claimed that "ahead of hiking the prices of petrol and diesel, a fund raising drive for Ram Temple construction was launched to divert attention".

