Raipur, May 4 (PTI) Two persons were held allegedly with 440 rough diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, some 95 kilometres from here, police said on Tuesday.

Raipur residents Subhash Mandal (43) and Ujjwal Chandrakar (30) were held in Borid area under Fingeshwar police station limits after a tip off was received that two people would come to the area with precious stones, said Gariaband Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhojram Patel.

They have been charged for theft under IPC and Mining Act provisions, he added.

