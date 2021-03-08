Raipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The BJP on Monday attacked the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh Assembly over the deaths of five members of a family in Durg district, alleging that law and order had broken down in the state.

Five people were found dead on Saturday in Bathena village in Patan, which is the constituency of the CM, and the police had concluded it was a case of multiple suicides without any investigation, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said in the House.

The BJP MLA said the police had not investigated a suicide note found at the spot, adding that some relatives had claimed the deceased were not burdened by debts.

Agrawal alleged the five had been murdered and the case was being covered up by concluding that it was suicide.

He said four members of a family were killed in Khudmuda village in the same Patan area in December last year, and the police had not been able to make any arrest.

When Speaker Charan Das Mahant asked JCC (J) MLA Dharmjit Singh to read his Zero Hour notice, which was on some other issue, Agrawal and other BJP members demanded a discussion on the murder.

After Agrawal told the speaker that the Assembly be run on the basis of traditions, Mahant shot back that he has been a member of the House since 1980 and knew its rules.

Some time later, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told the Assembly that, in Bathena on March 5, police had found the bodies of Rambrij Gaikwad and his son Sanju hanging in the courtyard, while charred remains were found in a burning paddy heap, and a suicide note referred to financial woes.

The charred remains are believed to be that of Rambrij's wife and two daughters and they have been sent to Medical College Hospital Raipur for examination, Sahu said, adding that the post mortem report of the two men indicated it was a case of suicide.

In the Khudmuda incident, police were making efforts to arrest the accused, he added.

