Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched a scheme to promote tree plantation on a massive scale across the state.

Under the Chief Minister Tree Plantation Promotion Scheme (CMTPPS), the forest department intends to plant over 99 lakh saplings this year in the state to increase the income of farmers, panchayats and forest committees along with environmental protection, Baghel said at the launch function.

"The forest department has made necessary preparations to plant over 99 lakh saplings this year and distribute 2.27 crore saplings to citizens and social groups for plantation under CMTPPS. Focus is to ease rules related to felling of trees in the new scheme for the convenience of villagers and farmers. People will not need to take official permission for cutting trees planted under the scheme in their own land in future," he added.

He said the the new scheme has been linked to Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana under which paddy growers of Kharif season 2020 will be benefited if they undertake tree plantation in the coming crop season instead of paddy.

"Such farmers will be given an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre per year for the next 3 years. If commercial plantation is done from gram panchayat funds, then in case it turns successful after one year, an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre will be given to such panchayats," an official said.

Tree plantation done on revenue land on commercial basis from Joint Forest Management Committee funds would also get an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre after one year, the official added.

During the event, Baghel also released a book titled 'Butterfly Treasure of Chhattisgarh'.

The author of the book, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sanjita Gupta, said this was the first exclusive book on the 170 species of butterflies found in the state.

