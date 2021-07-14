Bilaspur, Jul 14 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted permission to a 15-year-old rape victim to terminate her less than 20-week pregnancy, an official said on Wednesday.

A single bench of Justice Goutam Bhaduri on Tuesday passed the order directing that the victim is entitled to medical termination of pregnancy, the petitioner's lawyer Anis Tiwari said.

In the order, Justice Bhaduri said that it is obvious that if the victim was subjected to rape and if she is forced to give birth to a child, she would have to face a lifelong anguish, besides the fact that the child would also have to face disdain of the society, the lawyer said.

The court further stated that in order to carry out the abortion, the state government will have to form a panel of expert doctors at the district hospital in Korba as early as possible, and the hospital must take due care of the victim's health and provide her all the medical support.

The court also directed that the DNA of the foetus should be preserved considering the fact that the victim has lodged a complaint of rape, and the information may be required at a future date, Tiwari said, adding that the girl has been directed to appear at the district hospital in Korba on July 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)