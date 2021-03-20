Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,273 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the statewide tally to 3,23,153, officials said.

The death toll rose to 3,940 with 11 people succumbing to the infection, while the number of recoveries reached 3,11,520 after 30 people were discharged from hospitals and 257 completed home isolation, he added.

The number of active cases stands at 7,693, he said.

"Raipur district accounted for 426 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,055, including 833 deaths. Durg witnessed 391 new cases and Bilaspur 50. Of the deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Saturday, six on Friday and one earlier," he added.

With 36,393 samples tested on Saturday, the number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,08,163.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,23,153, New cases 1,273, Deaths 3,940, Recovered 3,11,520, Active cases 7,693, Tests today 36,393, Total tests 54,08,163.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)