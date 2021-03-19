Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh continued on Friday as 1,097 people were detected with the infection, the highest single-day addition in over two months, taking its overall tally to 3,21,880, an official said.

It is also the second consecutive day when more than 1,000 cases have been reported.

With nine more deaths, the statewide toll mounted to 3,929, while 35 people were discharged from hospitals and 298 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 6,753 active cases, the official informed.

"The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,11,198. With 382 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 58,629, including 828 deaths. Durg district recorded 320 new cases and Bilaspur 51. Of the deaths, four took place on Friday and five on Thursday," he added.

A total of 37,427 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the overall number of tests to 53,71,770.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,21,880, new cases 1,097, death toll 3,929, recovered 3,11,198, active cases 6,753, Tests today 37,427, Total tests 53,71,770.

