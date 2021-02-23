Dantewada, Feb 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman Naxal who had surrendered last week allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in a police transit mess in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a senior official said.

Pande Kawasi allegedly hanged herself in the washroom of the women's guest house located in the District Reserve Guard (DRG) office premises here, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"She was staying in the room there along with another surrendered woman cadre. Kawasi was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli, a front outfit of the Maoists, and had surrendered on February 19," he said.

Due to a threat to their lives from former colleagues, the surrendered cadres generally prefer to stay in the town and in police security, and two women constables were deployed at the deceased's guest house, the SP added.

"At around 3:30 pm, Kawasi went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. When the two constables checked, they found her hanging. A post mortem will be performed on Wednesday," the SP said.

Pallava said he had written to the Dantewada collector requesting him to order a magisterial probe into the incident.

