Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections to be held later this year, there is demand for the formation of a 'cow ministry' to ensure the protection and promotion of cows in Madhya Pradesh.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri said, "Our government (BJP government) could not be formed in the initial period of 2018 assembly polls. The Congress-led Kamal Nath's government was formed in the State, then Kamal Nath should have formed the cow ministry but it could not do anything in the 15-month rule in the State."

Also Read | IPS Transfer in Karnataka News Update: Congress Government Transfers Four IPS Officers, B Dayananda Becomes New Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

"When BJP returned to power, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a cow cabinet. As far as the independent ministry is concerned, I have been constantly demanding that an independent ministry is needed to work for cows so that policies are made for the welfare of cows," he said.

"Recently, we have seen there is more justice to the dog, to the parrot than for the cow. Everybody rushes to save dogs and parrots, then to save the cow. That's why it would be better if an independent ministry for cows is established," Giri added.

Also Read | Air India Flight Crew Member Assaulted by Passenger: Unruly Flyer Assaults AI Crew Member Onboard Plane, Handed Over to Security at Delhi Airport.

Meanwhile, on the issue of damages to idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Akhileshwaranand referred to the words by classical poet author Kalidas to state that during storms, many big mountains and houses get displaced.

Six out of the seven idols of 'Saptarishis' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain city collapsed and suffered damages due to gusty winds on May 28, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

Congress has used the incident to hit out at the ruling BJP government accusing it of using substandard materials for construction.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh tweeted, "There is no such scheme in which BJP has not done corruption. Shoddy construction was done in Ujjain's Mahakumbh and now the Mahalok corridor made of Rs 750 crore inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra."

Swami Akhileshwaranand said that the idols installed for Pran Pratishtha differed from those installed as the centre of attraction. He said that irrespective of the idols expensive or cheap, it is natural that idols break. "It's not a big deal, it all goes on," he said.

Reacting to allegations of corruption levelled by the Congress party, Swami Akhileshwaranand said, "No such issue should be made. The corruption that Congress is looking for, is there no corruption among the Congressmen? Ever since the country became independent, the country has been mired in corruption and who is bearing the consequences?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)