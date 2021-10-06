Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI): Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the latter's camp office here on Wednesday.

State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Additional Chief Secretary S Krishnan were among those present during the meeting.

While there was no official communication on what was discussed, the meeting assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing projects taken up by the Mumbai-headquartered diversified conglomerate Tata Group in Tamil Nadu.

The projects include setting up a mobile component facility by Tata Electronics in Krishnagiri at an investment of Rs 4,684 crore and the phase-II project of Tata Consultancy Services at a cost of Rs 876 crore in the SIPCOT IT Park at Siruseri, Chennai. The facility, once it becomes operational, was expected to generate 15,000 jobs.

