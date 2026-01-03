Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Chaitanya Baghel, son of the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been released from Raipur Central Jail after bail was granted in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam.

Baghel walked out of jail with celebratory chants from the people and recieved a grand welcome after the Chhattisgarh High Court granted him bail on Friday.

Amid the celebrations, Chaitanya Baghel spoke to the media about the case, saying, "The matter is in court, and it is not right for me to say anything."

He expressed his gratitude for his bail and thanked the court for justice in the case. "I am very grateful to the court that I got justice."

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 following an investigation into alleged irregularities in the state's liquor trade.

In March 2025, the agency had seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from the residence of Bhupesh Baghel and his son during searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh. The ED claims that Chaitanya Baghel was a "recipient of proceeds of crime" from the liquor scam, in which nearly Rs 2,161 crore was allegedly siphoned off through various schemes.

ED initiated an investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The former Chhattisgarh CM thanked the lawyers and Congress workers for their support throughout the matter, alleging that the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate had not left any stone unturned in trying to harass his family.

"This is the victory of truth. This is a significant relief from the High Court. The Central and State governments did not leave any stone unturned in troubling us. I thank the Congress workers, supporters, and lawyers for supporting us," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Meanwhile, on December 19, 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Friday.ED's Raipur zonal office arrested Saumya on December 16, 2025. She was produced before the special PMLA court, Raipur, which granted ED custody for three days. ED investigation revealed that Saumya allegedly received proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 115.5 crore.

Furthermore, ED said, evidence collected in the form of digital records, seized material, and written statements establishes that Saumya was an active accomplice of the liquor syndicate. (ANI)

