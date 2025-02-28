India News | Chamoli Avalanche: Uttarakhand CM Announces Temporary Control Room in Joshimath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced a temporary control room in Joshimath to ensure smoother monitoring of the ongoing rescue operations, owing to the aftermath of the avalanche that trapped 52 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) construction workers.

He said that the Prime Minister Office (PMO) along with Home Minister and Defence Minister offices were taking updates on the situations.

"PMO, HMO, and RMO are constantly taking updates on the situation. Indian Air Force helicopters are also kept on standby, and they will get to work as soon as the weather clears. Some rescue teams are also going by road. We will set up a temporary control room in Joshimath," Dhami told reporters.

Notifying about the helpline set up by the state government, Dhami said that workers trapped under the snow were from different states.

"Since the workers who are trapped have come from different states, we have issued helpline numbers for them. We are just praying that everyone comes out safe," he added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that multiple response forces were involved in carrying out rescue operations to evacuate the trapped workers safely.

"The disaster management department, district administration, ITBP, Indian Army, NDRF, and SDRF are all working to rescue the trapped workers. We will utilise the window we get, as per the weather forecast, to airlift the rescued workers to the hospital," Dhami said.

The CM on Friday evening visited the disaster control room to review the situation and held a meeting with officials, directing them to expedite the rescue operation.

So far, 32 people have been rescued, and searches for others are underway. Of the rescued, four workers have been admitted to ITBP Army Hospital. BRO is continuously removing snow through snow cutters and other machines. Tomorrow morning, Mi-17 helicopters will also leave for the Mana area.

The Chief Minister has been constantly monitoring the rescue operations and reviewing the situation. He further said that the state government is fully committed to the safety and assistance of every affected person.

All agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing, and soon all the stranded people will be evacuated safely, he added.

He said that special care should be given to the workers who have been evacuated while authorising to open the helipad at Mana Village on priority.

"Due to bad weather and low visibility, helicopter operations are not possible at the moment, but the services of snow experts are being taken. Special teams of ITBP are working continuously," Dhami said. Meanwhile, the Indian Army said, "There is specialised medical team with 3 doctors and 4 ambulances, and an engineering team which is working to rescue the trapped personnel and open the route between Mana and Joshimath."

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "Out of 57 workers trapped in the avalanche, 32 workers have been rescued."

"By 5:00 pm, 32 people had been rescued safely. The process of evacuating the remaining 25 people is in progress. Relief and rescue work is going on on a war footing to rescue people trapped in the avalanche 6 km ahead of Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district," the Disaster Management Department said.

The Uttarakhand government has issued helpline numbers so people can get assistance or information related to the avalanche.

According to the Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through the state emergency operation centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070. (ANI)

