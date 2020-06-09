India News | Chamoli DM Holds Meet with Stakeholders over Badarinath Yatra

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): The District Magistrate of Chamoli Swati S Bhadauria on Monday held a meeting with all the stakeholders over Badarinath Yatra.

Bhadauriya said that all the members of hotel association and stakeholders of the temple agreed upon that the Yatra should not be allowed till the end of this month.

"Stakeholders, haq hakookdharis of Badrinath temple, traders and members of hotel association were present in the meeting today. All were of the view that Chardham Yatra shouldn't be commenced till June 30," Bhadauria said.

Earlier, the Director-General of Police (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar said that the Chardham Yatra has not yet been opened for people from outside the state."The guidelines are awaited from the state government to allow people from outside the state to visit - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri," Ashok Kumar said. (ANI)

