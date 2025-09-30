Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): In a significant step towards the vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat, the Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of Chandigarh Police on Monday disposed of seized narcotics weighing a total of 35.38331 kg from 36 NDPS Act cases. The drive was conducted under the chairmanship of the Superintendent of Police (Crime), who also heads the Drug Disposal Committee.

The contraband, including opium plants, heroin, charas, ganja, cocaine and ice/methamphetamine, had been seized across 11 police stations of Chandigarh Police--PS-31, PS-ANTF, Maloya, Industrial Area, PS-49, PS-17, PS-36, PS-Crime, IT Park, PS-39 and PS-Sarangpur. The drugs were destroyed through incineration at M/S Alliance Envirocare Company Pvt Ltd., Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, in accordance with all applicable legal and environmental protocols.

The total disposal included 2.4 kg of opium plants, 1.00815 kg of heroin, 1.43696 kg of charas, 30.498 kg of ganja, 0.03374 kg of cocaine and 0.00646 kg of ice/methamphetamine. Out of the 36 cases, two involving opium will be handled separately and deposited at the Government Opium & Alkaloid Factories in accordance with laid-down procedures.

The Committee had earlier conducted a pre-disposal meeting on September 9, where the seized contraband and documents were examined and declared fit for disposal. Chandigarh Police reiterated its commitment to transparent and lawful disposal of seized narcotics substances and emphasised its determination to work towards a drug-free society. (ANI)

