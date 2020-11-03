Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Punjab reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of positive cases to 1,34,786.

According to the state government, a total of 1,26,315 people have been discharged or cured while the state has 4,226 active cases of coronavirus.

Also Read | 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Kanta Prasad Ready to Apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan if Proven Wrong.

Eighteen more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in the state to 4,245. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)