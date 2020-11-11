Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 related fatalities were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 243, while 98 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,434.

There are 958 active cases as of now, as per a bulletin.

A total of 57 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 14,233, it said.

A total of 1,19,635 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,03,499 tested negative while reports of 139 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

