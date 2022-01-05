Chandigarh [India], January 5 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 229 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory administration on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 12.07 per cent. A total of 1,898 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

A total of 64,748 patients have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh so far.

A total of 1,040 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Mumbai: 123 Passengers on Cordelia Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19 So Far, Says BMC.

The active caseload in the state currently stands at 665. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)