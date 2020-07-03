Chandigarh [India], July 3 (ANI): Chandigarh on Friday reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 454.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

