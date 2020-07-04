Chandigarh [India], July 4 (ANI): Chandigarh on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 459.

According to Chandigarh Health Department, there are 59 active cases in the city.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315. (ANI)

