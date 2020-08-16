Chandigarh [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Chandigarh on Sunday reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 2,102.

As per Chandigarh's Health Department, 93 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in the Union Territory today.

The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date. (ANI)

