Udhampur, August 16: High-speed mobile data services have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Udhampur on a trial basis from tonight. Only the postpaid services will be restored from 9 pm today to September 8. However, in rest of the districts of the union territory, the internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only, the government said. 4G Internet Services Restored in Jammu And Kashmir? Fake Order Regarding Restoration of High-Speed Internet Goes Viral on Social Media.

On August 11, the Centre told the Supreme Court that 4G internet service would be allowed on a trial basis in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15. The union government had said that the 4G internet service would be allowed in one district each in Kashmir and one each in Jammu region on a trial basis. Jammu and Kashmir: Supreme Court Asks Centre, UT Admin to File Response on Internet Ban.

High-speed mobile data services shall be restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur on trial basis for postpaid services from 9 pm today to September 8. While in rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Attorney General KK Venugopal represented the Centre before the apex court. The Attorney General also informed the top court the 4G internet service will not be restored in the districts close or adjoining to International Border or the Line of Control.

Earlier in August 2019, the Narendra Modi government had suspended the high-speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was also divided into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

