Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Chandigarh reported the sharpest single-day spike of 377 novel coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 6,372 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 72-year-old coronavirus positive woman raised the toll to 75 in the Union Territory, it said.

Also Read | Schools Partially Reopen From September 21: Health Ministry Issues SOP For Classes 9-12 Students Who Are Allowed to Visit.

She succumbed to infection at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases included a two-month-old child, it said.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest Will 'Silence' Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

The new coronavirus cases were detected in several areas including sectors 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, Burail, Dadu Majra and Daria.

There are 2,334 active COVID-19 cases in the city, as of now.

A total 226 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after recovering from the infection. The UT has so far seen 3,960 recoveries from COVID-19, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,070 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 30,326 of them tested negative while reports of 122 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)