India News | Chandigarh Tops School Education Performance Index, Scores Dip in 12 States/UTs

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Chandigarh is the best performer, scoring 703 (as compared to 687.8 in 2022-2023) and becoming the only state or UT to be placed in the top Prachesta-1 grade (score range: 701-760).

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2025 11:12 PM IST
A+
A-
International Day of Yoga 2025: Yoga Poses for Beginners; 5 Easy Yoga Asanas With Names for a Smooth Journey of Yoga Practice (Watch Videos)
  • Viral
    ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video) ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
  • Videos
    Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Chandigarh Tops School Education Performance Index, Scores Dip in 12 States/UTs

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Chandigarh is the best performer, scoring 703 (as compared to 687.8 in 2022-2023) and becoming the only state or UT to be placed in the top Prachesta-1 grade (score range: 701-760).

    Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2025 11:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Chandigarh Tops School Education Performance Index, Scores Dip in 12 States/UTs
    Representative Image

    By Vishu Adhana

    New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chandigarh has emerged as the top performer in the Education Ministry's Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2023-24, even as 12 states and UTs -- including Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar -- saw a dip in school education performance from the previous year.

    Also Read | Pune Accident: 7 People Killed in Road Accident in Maharashtra.

    The sharpest improvement was seen in Delhi (623.7), which jumped 44 points from the previous year (2022-23), followed by Himachal Pradesh and Haryana with a 41-point gain each, as per the PGI released on Wednesday.

    Chandigarh is the best performer, scoring 703 (as compared to 687.8 in 2022-2023) and becoming the only state or UT to be placed in the top Prachesta-1 grade (score range: 701-760).

    Also Read | Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

    Delhi, Punjab (631.2), and Gujarat (614.4) entered the Prachesta-3 category (581-640), alongside Odisha, Kerala, DNH&DD, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

    The biggest decline was recorded by Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which dropped 43 points, followed by Chhattisgarh (-39), Lakshadweep (-33), West Bengal (-14), Karnataka (-12), Bihar (-12), Uttarakhand (-12), Kerala (-8), Mizoram (-7), Ladakh (-6), Tamil Nadu (-4), and Jharkhand (-4).

    The Performance Grading Index (PGI), launched in 2017-18 by the Ministry of Education, is a data-driven framework to assess the performance of states and UTs in school education

    States are evaluated out of 1,000 points and grouped into grade bands ranging from Daksh (91-100%) to Akankshi-3 (up to 10 percent).

    In 2023-24, PGI scores ranged from a high of 703 (Chandigarh) to a low of 417 (Meghalaya). The latter remained the only state in the lowest Akankshi-3 category. Ten states/UTs were placed in Prachesta-3, 14 in Akankshi-1 (521-580), 10 in Akankshi-2 (461-520), and one in Akankshi-3.

    Despite the setbacks in some states, overall improvement was observed in 24 states/UTs compared to the previous year. The performance gap between the top and bottom scorers has also narrowed over the years -- from 51 percent in 2017-18 to 42 percent in 2023-24 -- which the Education Ministry attributes to evidence-based monitoring through PGI and policy initiatives like the Look East strategy.

    The PGI-D 2023-24 assessed 788 districts, up from 768 the previous year due to administrative bifurcations in Delhi and Rajasthan.

    Notably, Barnala district in Punjab was the only one to achieve the Uttam 2 grade (71 percent-80 percent) this year -- a band that had no representation in 2022-23.

    The number of districts in Prachesta-1 (51 percent-60 percent) rose from 204 to 281, while those in Prachesta-2 (41 percent-50 percent) increased from 279 to 355. Districts in the lowest grade bands shrank significantly, with Prachesta-3 districts dropping from 226 to 110, and Akankshi districts from 23 to just one -- Meghalaya. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2025 11:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Chandigarh Tops School Education Performance Index, Scores Dip in 12 States/UTs
    Representative Image

    By Vishu Adhana

    New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chandigarh has emerged as the top performer in the Education Ministry's Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2023-24, even as 12 states and UTs -- including Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar -- saw a dip in school education performance from the previous year.

    Also Read | Pune Accident: 7 People Killed in Road Accident in Maharashtra.

    The sharpest improvement was seen in Delhi (623.7), which jumped 44 points from the previous year (2022-23), followed by Himachal Pradesh and Haryana with a 41-point gain each, as per the PGI released on Wednesday.

    Chandigarh is the best performer, scoring 703 (as compared to 687.8 in 2022-2023) and becoming the only state or UT to be placed in the top Prachesta-1 grade (score range: 701-760).

    Also Read | Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

    Delhi, Punjab (631.2), and Gujarat (614.4) entered the Prachesta-3 category (581-640), alongside Odisha, Kerala, DNH&DD, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

    The biggest decline was recorded by Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which dropped 43 points, followed by Chhattisgarh (-39), Lakshadweep (-33), West Bengal (-14), Karnataka (-12), Bihar (-12), Uttarakhand (-12), Kerala (-8), Mizoram (-7), Ladakh (-6), Tamil Nadu (-4), and Jharkhand (-4).

    The Performance Grading Index (PGI), launched in 2017-18 by the Ministry of Education, is a data-driven framework to assess the performance of states and UTs in school education

    States are evaluated out of 1,000 points and grouped into grade bands ranging from Daksh (91-100%) to Akankshi-3 (up to 10 percent).

    In 2023-24, PGI scores ranged from a high of 703 (Chandigarh) to a low of 417 (Meghalaya). The latter remained the only state in the lowest Akankshi-3 category. Ten states/UTs were placed in Prachesta-3, 14 in Akankshi-1 (521-580), 10 in Akankshi-2 (461-520), and one in Akankshi-3.

    Despite the setbacks in some states, overall improvement was observed in 24 states/UTs compared to the previous year. The performance gap between the top and bottom scorers has also narrowed over the years -- from 51 percent in 2017-18 to 42 percent in 2023-24 -- which the Education Ministry attributes to evidence-based monitoring through PGI and policy initiatives like the Look East strategy.

    The PGI-D 2023-24 assessed 788 districts, up from 768 the previous year due to administrative bifurcations in Delhi and Rajasthan.

    Notably, Barnala district in Punjab was the only one to achieve the Uttam 2 grade (71 percent-80 percent) this year -- a band that had no representation in 2022-23.

    The number of districts in Prachesta-1 (51 percent-60 percent) rose from 204 to 281, while those in Prachesta-2 (41 percent-50 percent) increased from 279 to 355. Districts in the lowest grade bands shrank significantly, with Prachesta-3 districts dropping from 226 to 110, and Akankshi districts from 23 to just one -- Meghalaya. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    कल का मौसम
    500000+K+ searches
    kerala crime files
    500+K+ searches
    man city
    500+K+ searches
    michael levitt
    500+K+ searches
    omar marmoush
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    कल का मौसम
    500000+K+ searches
    kerala crime files
    500+K+ searches
    man city
    500+K+ searches
    michael levitt
    500+K+ searches
    omar marmoush
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel