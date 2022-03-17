Chandigarh [India], March 17 (ANI): Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings for any purpose with effect from March 18, 2022.

On the eve of festival Holi, the Chandigarh administration issued an order, Dharam Pal, Advisor to the Union Territory administrator, mentioned, "The restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor, are hereby withdrawn."

He further mentioned, "This order shall come into force with effect from 18/03/2022 and will be applicable until further orders."

Earlier, the total number of persons were restricted to not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Only 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor were allowed in any kind of gatherings. (ANI)

