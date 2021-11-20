Amaravati, November 20: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday broke down while addressing a press conference and said that the ruling YSRCP government is personally targetting the family members of his party including him in the legislative assembly.

Speaking to reporters after boycotting the assembly session on Friday, Naidu said that the act of the speaker is also objectionable.

Naidu likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, said the TDP in a statement.

#WATCH | Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu breaks down at PC in Amaravati He likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' & decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers & MLAs, says TDP in a statement pic.twitter.com/CKmuuG1lwy — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

He alleged that YSR commented against his mother and after his objection, he rendered an apology.

Naidu further said that the YSRCP always targets the opposition parties emotionally.

