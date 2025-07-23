Prayagraj, Jul 23 (PTI) On the 119th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad, his pistol -- Bamtul Bukhara -- was displayed for the public at the Allahabad Museum on Wednesday.

Allahabad Museum Director Dr. Rajesh Mishra said that the original pistol was exhibited for the public after nearly 22 months. Due to the lack of proper security arrangements, a replica of the pistol is usually placed in the 'Azad Gallery' of the museum.

"The original pistol requires Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection. A request has already been sent to the Ministry in this regard," Mishra said, adding that the pistol is currently kept in a secure location within the museum.

Floral tributes were also offered at the statue of Chandrasekhar Azad as part of the observance.

On the occasion, historian Professor Yogeshwar Tiwari highlighted Azad's significant role in India's freedom struggle.

