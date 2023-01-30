Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said a wave of change will sweep through Chintamani and Kolar constituencies in favour of the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, which the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had considered as their stronghold.

He was speaking at an event to welcome former Karnataka Minister late K M Krishna Reddy's son Shekhar Reddy and daughter Vani Krishnareddy, both Congress leaders, to the BJP along with a large number of their supporters from Chintamani at the BJP state headquarters 'Jagannath Bhavan' here.

"The change started with BJP MP S Muniswamy. A major change will be evident in Kolar and Chintamani, which the Congress and the JD(S) had always treated as their secured citadel. There is a wave of change sweeping through," Bommai said addressing the party leaders and workers along with the new entrants.

Muniswamy had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kolar constituency defeating Congress heavyweight K H Muniyappa.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has recently declared that he would contest from Kolar in the coming election, subject to the approval of the party's central leadership.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence about the BJP's victory in the next Assembly elections, due by May.

"The BJP will 100 per cent come to power in Karnataka. The Congress is depressed. People have seen the difference between the speech and action of Congress when they were in power," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said he knew Krishna Reddy who had served as the home minister when his father S R Bommai was the Chief Minister.

Bommai called upon the new entrants to actively take part in 'Vijaya Sankalpa' campaign of the BJP at the booth level to ensure that the party wins from Chintamani Assembly seat, which is presently represented by J K Krishna Reddy from the JD(S).

In her address, Vani Krishnareddy who had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election from Chintamani, said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bommai.

