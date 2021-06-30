Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Asserting that "artificial" tie up of 25 per cent vaccination in private hospitals may result in many citizens missing the jabs, the Jharkhand government has asked the Centre to alter the ratio and allot at least 95 per cent of the COVID-19 shots through government route, a top official said on Wednesday.

The state government said the mandate for 75:25 allocation format of COVID vaccines to the government and the private institutions needs to be reconsidered keeping in view the doctrine of colourable legislation (What cannot be done directly, should also not be done indirectly).

Additional Chief Secretary (Health department) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that the state has made a demand to the centre for allocation of 95 per cent shots through the government route considering more than 75 per cent population living in the rural areas which has negligible reach to private hospitals.

Earlier, the Odisha government had also sought tweaking the share of vaccines to 95:5.

Singh said, even in cities where private hospitals are available, on account of lack of purchasing parity, demand for COVID-19 vaccine on payment basis is very limited as Below Poverty Line (BPL) population across the state is more than 37 per cent.

"It is requested to reduce the share of vaccination in private hospitals from 25% to 5% for the state of Jharkhand.

"At least 95% vaccines for the state of Jharkhand should be allocated from the government route to enable equitable distribution of vaccines," the Jharkhand government said in a letter to the centre.

This would ensure adherence to the constitutional mandate of equity, equality and reasonable opportunity for all citizens, it said.

In a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Singh has mentioned that since the advent of COVID-19 vaccination in private hospitals on January 30, 2021, the share of vaccination in private hospitals in the state has been less than 2 per cent till April 30, 2021.

"The overall objective of the government is to achieve 100% vaccination, leaving no one behind, at the least possible time frame.

"However, this artificial tie-up of 25% vaccination in private hospitals, despite knowing the fact that the demand for vaccines in such hospitals is negligible, may lead to deprivation," the letter mentions.

The said mandate needs to be reconsidered keeping in view the doctrine of colourable legislation,it stated.

